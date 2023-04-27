Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60). 171,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 116,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a market cap of £50.80 million, a P/E ratio of 961.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.26.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

