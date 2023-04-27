Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the March 31st total of 388,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Calyxt Stock Down 8.3 %

Calyxt stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

Calyxt Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.