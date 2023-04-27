Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. 921,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $164.40.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Read More
