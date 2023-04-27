Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. 921,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

