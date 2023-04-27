CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.03). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,657,468 shares trading hands.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.01.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

