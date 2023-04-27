Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.5%.

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $51.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

