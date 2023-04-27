Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

