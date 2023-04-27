Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.