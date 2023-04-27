Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.25 billion and approximately $398.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.48 or 0.06481705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,833,061 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.