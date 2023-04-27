Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.95

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 610248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -434.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.61%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.