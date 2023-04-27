Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.86. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

