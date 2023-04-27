Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.36. 5,529,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

