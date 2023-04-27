Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,289,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,252,450 shares.The stock last traded at $207.31 and had previously closed at $216.19.
The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.86.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
