CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.52-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 307,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,683. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

