CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 307,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,683. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24,808.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 207,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 206,652 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.