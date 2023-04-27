CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 3,367,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,474,000 after purchasing an additional 603,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

