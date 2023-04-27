CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.84-5.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.
CBRE traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 3,367,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,474,000 after purchasing an additional 603,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
