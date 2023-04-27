Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 938,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

