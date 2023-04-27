Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.31. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1501976 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.62.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

