Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

