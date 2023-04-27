CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.31 billion.

