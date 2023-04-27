Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $181.22

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.22 and last traded at $182.87, with a volume of 276662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

