Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $190.44 and last traded at $190.91. 449,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 544,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.