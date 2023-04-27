Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $190.44 and last traded at $190.91. 449,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 544,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.