China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Trading Down 15.4%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 27,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 9,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

