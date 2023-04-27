Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $12.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,022.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,928. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,047.31. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,559.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,003.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

