Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $257,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.84. The company had a trading volume of 823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,044. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

