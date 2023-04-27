Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.03-3.09 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

