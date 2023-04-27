Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $35.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.27. The company had a trading volume of 712,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Churchill Downs shares are going to split on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

