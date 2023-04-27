Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $926,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 246,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

