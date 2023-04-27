Cidel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,105 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

