Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $388,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 8,947,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,233,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

