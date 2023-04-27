Citigroup Cuts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $69.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.