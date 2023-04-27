Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of C opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 395,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

