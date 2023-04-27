Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

