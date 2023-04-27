Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
