Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

CLW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $602.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock valued at $721,829. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

