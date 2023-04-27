Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 5,077,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,735. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,873,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,123 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

