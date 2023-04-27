Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,565. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $79,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

