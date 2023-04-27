CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.41. 1,533,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
