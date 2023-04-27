CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.41. 1,533,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.99.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.