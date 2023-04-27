Cobak Token (CBK) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $49.86 million and $1.27 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,011,105 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

