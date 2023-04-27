Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE KO opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

