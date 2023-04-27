Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.28

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.28 and traded as low as $41.60. Cogeco shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGECF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

Further Reading

