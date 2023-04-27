Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Stock Up 7.9 %
COLB traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 2,362,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter.
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
