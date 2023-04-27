Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. 409,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
