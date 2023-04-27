Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. 409,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

