Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $130.72 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,337 shares of company stock valued at $69,205,332 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

