Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $742.92 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

