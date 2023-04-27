Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

