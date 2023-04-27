Column Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

