Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

