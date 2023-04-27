Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

