Comerica Incorporated (CMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.