Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 235.9% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Stories

