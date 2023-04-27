Comparing CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 23.57% 9.90% 1.12% BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.64% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CapStar Financial and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CapStar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.75%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CapStar Financial pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CapStar Financial and BayFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.04 $39.02 million $1.59 8.23 BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 0.85 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -145.00

CapStar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CapStar Financial beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

