Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Concierge Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

